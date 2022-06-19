MLC polls: CM Thackeray rules out chances of cross-voting, says there won't be split in Maha Vikas Aghadi

'We have kept all our MLAs together for tomorrow's Legislative Council polls. This is called democracy in today's time,' says Thackeray addressing the senior party leaders

CM Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stated that the state's Legislative Council elections will show that there will be no split in his party-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and ruled out chances of cross-voting. The election will be held on Monday.

"We have kept all our MLAs together for tomorrow's Legislative Council polls. This is called democracy in today's time," Thackeray said addressing the Sena Shiv MLAs and senior party leaders on the occasion of Shiv Sena's 56th foundation day.

"The party has to work hard to get more MLAs elected in future," said Uddhav Thackeray.

