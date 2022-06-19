MLC polls: CM Thackeray rules out chances of cross-voting, says there won't be split in Maha Vikas Aghadi

"We have kept all our MLAs together for tomorrow's Legislative Council polls. This is called democracy in today's time," Thackeray said addressing the Sena Shiv MLAs and senior party leaders on the occasion of Shiv Sena's 56th foundation day.
"The party has to work hard to get more MLAs elected in future," said Uddhav Thackeray.
"The defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls (held on June 10 for six seats in Maharashtra) was unfortunate. The Shiv Sena votes were not split in the RS polls. We have an idea of what went wrong. Hence, there is no question of cross-voting tomorrow," he said.
The Shiv Sena doesn't have traitors in its midst, he asserted. "Tomorrow's election will show that there is no split among us," he said.
Thackeray expressed confidence that both the Shiv Sena candidates - Sachin Ahir and Amshya Padvi - in the MLC polls will emerge as new leaders.
"But, they are completely committed to the Shiv Sena's cause since they belong to the original team of (late Sena supremo) Balasaheb Thackeray when they formed the party. I will not allow them to retire. I want them for strengthening the Shiv Sena," he said.
A total of 11 candidates are in the fray for the 10 Council seats up for grabs, with the MVA allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - fielding two candidates each. The BJP has nominated five candidates.
In the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls for a total of six seats, the BJP led by Devendra Fadnavis clinched all three seats despite the numbers appearing in favour of the MVA on paper. In a setback to the MVA, BJP's third candidate Dhananjay Mahadik defeated Sena's second nominee Sanjay Pawar.
(with inputs from PTI)