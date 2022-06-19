Breaking News
Maharashtra CM Thackeray slams Centre's Agnipath scheme, says wrong to play with lives and ambition of youth
Owaisi demands Nupur Sharma's arrest, says she will be projected as a big leader
Mumbai Metropolitan Region has maximum Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra
Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey revises POCSO FIR circular; asks police to file case if no foul play suspected
Maharashtra: One Warkari killed, 22 others injured as truck hits their tractor on Pune-Bengaluru highway
IAF releases details on Agnipath recruitment scheme
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MLC polls CM Thackeray rules out chances of cross voting says there wont be split in Maha Vikas Aghadi

MLC polls: CM Thackeray rules out chances of cross-voting, says there won't be split in Maha Vikas Aghadi

Updated on: 19 June,2022 04:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'We have kept all our MLAs together for tomorrow's Legislative Council polls. This is called democracy in today's time,' says Thackeray addressing the senior party leaders

MLC polls: CM Thackeray rules out chances of cross-voting, says there won't be split in Maha Vikas Aghadi

CM Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo


Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stated that the state's Legislative Council elections will show that there will be no split in his party-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and ruled out chances of cross-voting. The election will be held on Monday.

"We have kept all our MLAs together for tomorrow's Legislative Council polls. This is called democracy in today's time," Thackeray said addressing the Sena Shiv MLAs and senior party leaders on the occasion of Shiv Sena's 56th foundation day.




"The party has to work hard to get more MLAs elected in future," said Uddhav Thackeray.


Show full article

mumbai news uddhav thackeray maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK