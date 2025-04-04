Breaking News
Maharashtra: MNS wants ‘truth board’ at Aurangzeb’s grave

Updated on: 04 April,2025 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

Party urges CM to install sign highlighting Maratha valour, demands strict action against those glorifying Aurangzeb

Raj Thackeray at the MNS’s annual Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park on Sunday. Pic/Rane Ashish

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to install a board near Aurangzeb’s grave, highlighting the valour of the Marathas with a message that reads: “The one who came to destroy the Marathas is buried here.” 


On Sunday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray criticised those engaging in politics over the removal of Aurangzeb’s grave in Khuldabad, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad). During his annual Gudi Padwa speech at Shivaji Park, he suggested displaying a board near the grave to remind people of the Marathas' bravery. 


Two days after the rally, MNS general secretary Nayan Kadam penned a letter to the CM, urging the government to act on Raj Thackeray’s suggestion. “As proposed by Rajsaheb, the government should put up a board near Aurangzeb’s grave,” Kadam wrote. 


Amid growing demands for the grave’s removal and rising communal tensions, Fadnavis, who also heads the Home Department, attempted to put an end to the controversy on Monday. He clarified that the site is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). “The grave was granted protection 50-60 years ago, so not much can be done about it,” he said while warning of strict action against anyone attempting to glorify Aurangzeb.

Taking cues from Fadnavis’s statement, Kadam has asked the government to install CCTV cameras around the grave to monitor any attempts to glorify Aurangzeb. “The cameras will help authorities track anyone offering flowers or garlands at the grave. Such individuals should be immediately identified and punished with the strictest legal action,” the letter stated. 

MNS circles back to Marathi agenda

During his Gudi Padwa speech, Raj Thackeray also warned of strict action against those disrespecting the Marathi language. Immediately after the rally, MNS workers began visiting institutions, workplaces, and government offices, pressuring them to use Marathi in daily operations. 

Dinesh Salvi, head of the party’s Charkop assembly constituency, has written to the BMC, demanding details on how many Marathi-speaking employees work in Kandivli’s shops, establishments, and industrial units. 

“We understand that not everyone can speak Marathi. But those who can't should at least show respect and request a Marathi-speaking colleague to assist. Instead, some respond with arrogance, which escalates Marathi vs. non-Marathi tensions,” Salvi said. 

He further suggested that non-Marathi speakers make efforts to learn the language. “Any disrespect toward Marathi or rude replies will not be tolerated. If anyone tries, they will be dealt with in the MNS style,” he warned.

raj thackeray maharashtra navnirman sena gudi padwa shivaji park devendra fadnavis aurangzeb mumbai news mumbai

