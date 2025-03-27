Breaking News
Updated on: 27 March,2025 10:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske sparked controversy in the Lok Sabha by alleging that INDI Alliance members should be seen as admirers of Aurangzeb, drawing strong reactions from the opposition.

Representational Pic

A heated exchange erupted in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske alleged that members of the opposition INDI Alliance should be regarded as admirers of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, PTI reports.


During a discussion on The Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025, Mhaske launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its allies, accusing them of rampant corruption during their tenure in power. As per PTI, he compared their governance to the rule of Aurangzeb, claiming that their policies had drained the country’s resources rather than fostering development.


"During the Congress regime, corruption was carried out under the guise of governance. While our government is working towards progress and prosperity, the Congress looted farmers' money and turned the administration into a breeding ground for scams," Mhaske alleged.


According to PTI, Mhaske went on to claim that the opposition had an obsession with Aurangzeb, drawing a parallel between the Mughal emperor’s controversial policies and what he described as the Congress party’s misrule.

"Just as Aurangzeb imposed jizya to weaken Hindus, the Congress and the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction have hollowed out Maharashtra through endless scams and financial mismanagement," the Shiv Sena MP charged.

As per PTI, Mhaske further asserted that the opposition members should be seen as admirers of Aurangzeb, a statement that provoked an immediate backlash from opposition benches.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant was among the first to challenge the remarks, questioning their relevance to the discussion at hand.

"Where does Aurangzeb come into the debate on this bill?" Sawant asked, expressing his frustration at what he saw as an attempt to derail the parliamentary discussion.

The Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025, which was the focal point of the session, seeks to upgrade the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) in Gujarat into the Tribhuvan Sahkari University. However, as PTI reports, Mhaske’s comments shifted the focus of the debate, leading to strong reactions from opposition members who accused him of making unnecessary historical comparisons to score political points.

The controversy comes amidst heightened political tensions between the ruling alliance and the opposition, with both sides frequently trading accusations in the lead-up to key electoral battles.

(With inputs from PTI) 

