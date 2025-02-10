The officials said that the railway police personnel immediately responded to the situation and managed to control the situation by using a fire extinguisher

Representational Pic/File

A mobile phone exploded in Mumbai local train's women compartment at Kalwa station in Thane district of Maharashtra, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said on Monday.

The mobile phone exploded inside the women's compartment of a suburban train on late Monday evening, though no one was injured in the incident, which caused "momentary chaos" among the passengers who were present inside the train compartment, the officials told the PTI.

According to the RDMC, "On February 10, at around 8:12 pm, a mobile phone exploded in the women’s compartment of a local train traveling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan Junction. The incident occurred at Kalwa Railway Station."

The officials said that the railway police personnel immediately responded to the situation and managed to control the situation by using a fire extinguisher.

No one was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"According to the information received from the CSMT control room, the situation has been brought under control, and there are no further updates regarding injuries. Further investigations in the matter are underway," said an official.

"As per initial reports from the CSMT railway control room, no one was injured in the incident. It, however, did cause momentary chaos among passengers. Railway police used fire extinguishers to douse the blaze," the official told the PTI.

An eyewitness said a small blast was heard, leading to smoke in the compartment, prompting many passengers to rush to the door to alight, according to the PTI.

The railway police evacuated passengers safely, the eyewitness added.

"The identity of the woman whose mobile phone exploded remains unknown. The incident is being probed. It may have been a battery malfunction or some other technical issue. Passengers must remain cautious while using electronic devices on public transport," a police official said, reported the PTI.

The Mumbai local trains services were not disrupted due to the incident, he added.

Further investigations in the matter are being conducted and the officials are trying to understand the exact cause of the incident.