Mumbai trains to feature upgraded design for better passenger comfort

Updated on: 04 February,2025 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Railway minister promises 300 new services, with redesigned suburban trains that will have better oxygen circulation, acceleration and suspension

Motormen garland a suburban train at CSMT as Railways celebrates 100 years of electrification. Pic/Shadab Khan

Mumbai suburban railway is soon getting new design trains with improved oxygen content in the interiors and improved acceleration and has advanced plans to add nearly 300 services in the city soon.


The minister was hinting at the 238 air-conditioned trains that have been in the pipeline. Unveiling 2025 Union Budget railway allocations for Maharashtra, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the state had been allocated a sum of Rs 23,778 crore, which has been one of the highest. The Central and Western Railways in Mumbai are upgrading terminal station capacities, including those of Mumbai Central, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Vasai, CSMT, Parel, Kurla LTT, Kalyan and Panvel.Namo Rapid Rail and Amrit Bharat trains will also run on various routes in Maharashtra.


Work underway on the three pit lines for train maintenance at Bandra Terminus on January 10. PIC/RAJENDRA B. AKLEKARWork underway on the three pit lines for train maintenance at Bandra Terminus on January 10. PIC/RAJENDRA B. AKLEKAR


There will be no shortage of funding in Maharashtra due to the state's triparte agreement with the railways and the RBI.  Mumbai has got a long-term allocation of Rs 17,107 crore which will lead to construction of 301 km of new rail lines of which works are already on and with deadlines of 2025, 2026 and 2027.

The projects include the CSMT-Kurla fifth and sixth line (MUTP-II) (CR), Mumbai Central-Borivli sixth line (MUTP-II) (WR), extension of Harbour Line from Goregaon-Borivli (WR) (MUTP-IIIA), Borivli-Virar fifth and sixth line (MUTP-IIIA) (MRVC), Virar-Dahanu Road third and fourth line (MUTP-III) (MRVC), Panvel-Karjat suburban corridor (MRVC) (MUTP-III), Airoli-Kalwa (elevated) suburban corridor link (MRVC) (MUTP-III), Kalyan-Asangaon fourth line (MUTP-IIIA) (CR), Kalyan-Badlapur third & fourth line (MRVC) (MUTP-IIIA), Kalyan-Kasara third Line (CR), Naigaon-Juichandra double chord line (WR), Kalyan yard-segregation of main line & Suburban (MUTP-IIIA) (CR), Nilaje-Kopar double chord line (CR).

Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw. Pic/X/@AshwiniVaishnaw
Plan is to add 300 suburban train services: Ashwini Vaishnaw

What does the new design for Mumbai trains mean?
It means improving the O2 levels inside crowded trains and better acceleration and suspension. The overall look of the train will be the same but with improved features and comfort levels for passengers.
 
Mumbai suburban trains are also saturated. What is the plan to increase services?
The distance between two trains is called headway. The idea is to decrease the headway between two suburban local trains. The existing headway is 180 seconds, which we intend to bring down to 150 seconds in the first phase and then to 120 seconds. This will allow us to add 300 services.
 
What about the Konkan Railway merger?
We are in the process of merging the Konkan Railway with Indian Railways and getting approvals of four states that have been partners—Goa, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. So far only Goa has accorded its approval and we are waiting for permissions from other states.

