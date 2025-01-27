The second phase of dismantling unserviceable abutment, rebuilding the abutment and laying tracks on proper girders is slated to complete in the month of May 2025

(Pic/WR)

Western Railway (WR) on Monday announced the successful completion of the first phase of bridge No. 20 between Mahim and Bandra railway stations in Mumbai.

On the intervening night of January 24-25 and January 25-26, Western Railway took major blocks to rebuild the south abutment of the bridge.



In an official statement, the WR said, the major blocks of 9 hrs 30 mins each taken on two successive nights lead to completion of phase-I of rebuilding of the south abutment of Bridge No. 20 on the Mithi River between Mahim and Bandra stations.

In the first phase of this work, four sets of RH girders of 20.4 m length, weighing 42 tonnes were launched with cranes. Excavation of approximately 2.5 m was carried out under the railway tracks during the block period, WR said.

This was done through trucks and other machinery on running tracks, as there is no direct approach to the site. The execution work was undertaken with the help of various advanced machines, such as 700 tonne capacity cranes, excavators, dumper trucks, hydra lift, tamping machines etc.

Besides this, two locomotives and a team of about 100 dedicated employees worked day and night on this task. It was not easy to carry out such a large scale work in a limited space, but the efficiency and dedication of the team made it possible, stated WR.

This task was carried out keeping in mind the safety of passengers and the strength of the railway structure. The block was taken as a crucial step to reconstruct the abutment, which is based on old technology and had weakened over the time. It has been reconstructed using modern technology and advanced structural design.

Western Railway stated the bridge is now stronger and capable of meeting the future needs of the Railways. The equally challenging second phase of dismantling unserviceable abutment, rebuilding the abutment and laying tracks on proper girders is slated to complete in the month of May 2025.

Few trains to affect due to block on Vangaon-Dahanu road route

Western Railway said a block is expected on Tuesday due to the launch of Composite Girder for construction of Road Over Bridge between Vangaon and Dahanu Road stations of Mumbai Central Division, an official statement.

In a press release, Western Railway on Monday said the one-hour fifteen minutes block, from 10:30 hrs to 11:45 on Tuesday, January 28 will be undertaken on UP & Down Main Line, due to which a few Western Railway's Mumbai local trains will be affected.