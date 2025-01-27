Railway officials have deployed additional measures to ensure passenger safety amidst the adverse weather conditions. Passengers are advised to check their train schedules before heading to the stations

File Photo

Rail services in northern India have been affected by dense fog and low visibility in the region, with over 15 trains running late as on Monday morning. For the past several days, rail operations have been hit by inclement weather conditions, primarily dense fog, reported news agency ANI.

Due to foggy weather conditions, several trains were delayed across northern India.

According to the Railways, 15 trains are running significantly behind schedule. Among the worst affected, the Patalkot Express (14623) is delayed by 437 minutes, while the Unchahar Express (14217) is running 380 minutes late. The Kaifiyat Express (12225) is delayed by 158 minutes, and the Mahabodhi Express (12397) is running 148 minutes late, reported ANI.

Other delayed trains include the S Kranti Superfast Express (12393) by 104 minutes, the Shramjeevi Express (12391) by 111 minutes, and the Padmavat Express (14207) by 71 minutes. The Suhaildev Express (22419) is delayed by 140 minutes, while the Lucknow Mail (12229) and YPR Duronto Express (12213) are running 69 and 68 minutes late, respectively, reported ANI.

Railway officials have deployed additional measures to ensure passenger safety amidst the adverse weather conditions. Passengers are advised to check their train schedules before heading to the stations, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded in the national capital on Monday was 7.8 degrees Celsius. A thin layer of fog covered Delhi this morning.

Several flights were also delayed due to fog at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The air quality in Delhi on January 26 was recorded in the "poor" category as AQI stood at 216, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The air quality in Delhi on Saturday at 8 am was recorded in the "moderate" category, with a reading of 191.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted foggy conditions in the national capital for the next five days, starting from January 28. The minimum temperature will range from 7-11 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog blankets Moradabad, reduces visibility

A thick layer of fog blanketed the Moradabad city in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, resulting in reduced visibility.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city is expected to remain below 8 degrees Celsius. The Regional Met Centre has issued a yellow alert of fog for the Moradabad district.

(With inputs from ANI)