Dense fog continues to play havoc with flight operations across several cities in northern and eastern India, affecting visibility even during daytime hours.

A senior official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told Mid-Day, "airports in Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Srinagar, Guwahati, and Patna are witnessing disruptions due to the prevailing weather conditions."

"Flights operations to and from these destinations have been facing disruptions," the official said.

The flights to/from these destinations are either delayed, rerouted or cancelled leaving passengers stranded and airlines grappling with logistical challenges.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a statement.