The meeting aimed to ensure seamless coordination and safety during the foggy conditions, said an official

Representational Pic/File/AFP

Listen to this article Civil Aviation Ministry assesses readiness as dense fog disrupts flight operations in Delhi x 00:00

With dense fog conditions engulfing Delhi, the Ministry of Civil Aviation convened a high-level meeting to assess the readiness of various agencies and stakeholders in mitigating challenges posed by low visibility, the officials said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting aimed to ensure seamless coordination and safety during the foggy conditions, said an official.

"As part of the preparations, drills were conducted to evaluate the efficiency of equipment and systems designed to handle multiple scenarios related to fog-induced disruptions. These exercises involved coordination between air traffic control, airlines, airport authorities, and other stakeholders to keep the machinery and protocols fully operational," said a MoCA official.

"Starting Monday, several flights scheduled to land at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have been diverted to alternate destinations due to safety concerns. Only pilots trained in CAT-II (Category 2) and CAT-III (Category 3) Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) are permitted to operate in such conditions, as these systems are critical for navigating reduced visibility," the MoCA official added.

"Passengers are advised to stay updated about flight schedules as diversions and delays may continue until weather conditions improve. Airlines and airport authorities are working to minimize inconvenience to travelers while prioritizing safety," said another senior MoCA official.

The Ministry, in its statement, said, "In response to the early onset of fog/smog in the National Capital Region, a high-level meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to assess readiness for such situations in order to ensure uninterrupted operations and better passenger comfort. The meeting was attended by the Secretary (Civil Aviation) and other senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA, BCAS, Indian Meteorological Department, the airport operator (Delhi), and representatives from various airlines."

The statement added, "All the airlines have confirmed adherence to DGCA guidelines to deploy CAT II/III compliant aircraft and pilots in Delhi and other fog-affected airports. Three out of four runways at the Delhi airport have activated CAT III ILS systems. In addition, the Delhi Airport operator has been advised to install LED screens at prominent locations to provide real-time updates on visibility conditions and to increase the availability of 'Follow Me' vehicles to guide aircraft during low visibility situations."

Since Monday, multiple flights have faced disruptions, diversions, and delays due to the weather conditions. The IMD on Monday had also issued an orange alert for Delhi due to the dense fog conditions.