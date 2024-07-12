Maharashtra monsoon session, last before assembly polls, ends

The session began on June 27 and the additional budget was tabled in the House by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, on June 28

Vidhan Bhavan.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday prorogued the assembly at the end of the Maharashtra monsoon session, the last before state polls likely to be held in September-October, reported the PTI.

The tenure of the 14th legislative assembly is set to end on November 26.

The prorogation order was read out in the House by speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Congress now history, BJP-led NDA future of India: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Meanwhile, speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on the last day of the monsoon session, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde criticised the Congress for celebrating its third loss in a row in the recent Lok Sabha elections 2024, ignoring the fact that PM Modi has assumed office for a fresh five-year term.

CM Shinde on Friday said that the BJP-led NDA alliance at the Centre and the ruling 'Mahayuti' coalition were the future of the country and Maharashtra, respectively, while the Congress was history, reported the PTI.

CM Eknath Shinde maintained the opposition led by the Congress came together for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 under the banner of INDIA bloc, but couldn't stop Modi from becoming PM again.

He said PM Modi was fully supportive of Maharashtra's development agenda.

"Not a single penny was deducted from our development funds," the CM told the lower house which is having its last session before the assembly polls which are due in October, as per the PTI.

Referring to his June 2022 revolt against the then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said two years ago, he took a daring decision to quit the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation and install a government of people's choice.

"We have taken decisions for the welfare of people," he said, referring to his two years in office.

Taking a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray, CM Shinde said his government runs "face to face" and not on Facebook Live.

The Shiv Sena leader has often targeted his predecessor, who was CM from November 2019 to June 2022, for "running his government over Facebook" and avoiding direct contact with the masses.

"We have responded to criticism with our work," he said.

(with PTI inputs)