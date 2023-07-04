Breaking News
Maharashtra monsooon: Raigad records 160.2 mm rain in 24 hours

Maharashtra monsooon: Raigad records 160.2 mm rain in 24 hours

Updated on: 04 July,2023 05:41 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

Maharashtra's Raigad district recorded an average rainfall of 160.2 mm in last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning

Maharashtra's Raigad district recorded an average rainfall of 160.2 mm in last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.


According to the information provided by the authorities, the highest rainfall of 99.5 mm was recorded in Sudhagad, while Uran recorded the lowest 26.2 mm shower in 24 hours.


"The district has recorded 87.3 per cent average rainfall," it stated.


"Forty-four houses and other structures were damaged amid heavy rains in Raigad district since June 24," the official said adding, "62 families have been evacuated to safer locations."

Meanwhile, the IMD department issued a warning at 1 pm on July 7 stating thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in various districts of Maharashtra - Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani and Nanded in next 3-4 hours."

The IMD added, "Citizens should take precautions while moving out."

 

