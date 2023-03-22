Maharashtra: Mother kills 3-month-old daughter in Nashik, arrested

The mother, a resident of Gangapur Shivar area, initially claimed that a woman entered their home on Monday evening, made her unconscious using some chemical and slit her daughter's throat, the official said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A woman from Maharashtra's Nashik city has been arrested on the charge of killing her 3-month-old daughter apparently because she did not like others talking about the child's resemblance to her husband, an official said on Wednesday.

The mother, a resident of Gangapur Shivar area, initially claimed that a woman entered their home on Monday evening, made her unconscious using some chemical and slit her daughter's throat, the official said.

However, police found contradictions in the woman's and her relatives' statements, while CCTV footage and other circumstantial evidence did not support her claim that another woman had killed the baby, said the official.

Police then decided to question the woman who confessed to killing the child, said the official. She told the police that she was upset as her in-laws often discussed that the baby looked like her husband, said the official, adding that further investigations are on.

