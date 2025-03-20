Smaller buses proposed to navigate narrow roads and hilly terrain in remote regions of state

Midi buses, which are smaller than regular buses but larger than mini buses, are commonly used in mountainous and rural regions. File pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Maharashtra: MSRTC to introduce midi buses for better rural connectivity x 00:00

The Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is planning to introduce midi buses in rural areas to improve connectivity in remote villages facing transportation issues. The initiative aims to establish a network of midi buses linking rural settlements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Midi buses, which are smaller than regular buses but larger than mini buses, are commonly used in mountainous and rural regions due to their easy manoeuvrability and ability to navigate narrow roads without causing traffic congestion.

The proposal gained traction after State Minister Nitesh Rane raised concerns about inadequate bus connectivity in Sindhudurg district. Highlighting the district’s mountainous terrain and reliance on ST buses, Rane urged Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik to introduce midi buses to ensure uninterrupted services. Other issues related to bus stands and fleet maintenance in Sindhudurg were also discussed.

Sarnaik has responded positively to the request and has directed MSRTC to assess the feasibility of operating midi buses in the region.

“This will be an interesting development. MSRTC had two midi buses in its fleet decades ago, operating between Neral and Matheran. However, they were discontinued after a few years. Currently, MSRTC has no midi buses, and any proposal to expand its shrinking fleet is welcome,” said MSRTC bus documentarian Rohit Dhende.