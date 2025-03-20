Breaking News
Guidelines soon to ensure 'discipline' in use of social media by officials: CM
New Zealand PM Luxon meets Shinde, discus Mumbai’s development
Maharashtra agrees to Konkan Railway merger with Indian Railways
Bus driver sentenced to life for rape and attempted murder of girl in Thane
Maharashtra Budget Session: Govt tables bill to hike motor vehicles tax
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra MSRTC to introduce midi buses for better rural connectivity

Maharashtra: MSRTC to introduce midi buses for better rural connectivity

Updated on: 20 March,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Smaller buses proposed to navigate narrow roads and hilly terrain in remote regions of state

Maharashtra: MSRTC to introduce midi buses for better rural connectivity

Midi buses, which are smaller than regular buses but larger than mini buses, are commonly used in mountainous and rural regions. File pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: MSRTC to introduce midi buses for better rural connectivity
x
00:00

The Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is planning to introduce midi buses in rural areas to improve connectivity in remote villages facing transportation issues. The initiative aims to establish a network of midi buses linking rural settlements.


Midi buses, which are smaller than regular buses but larger than mini buses, are commonly used in mountainous and rural regions due to their easy manoeuvrability and ability to navigate narrow roads without causing traffic congestion.


The proposal gained traction after State Minister Nitesh Rane raised concerns about inadequate bus connectivity in Sindhudurg district. Highlighting the district’s mountainous terrain and reliance on ST buses, Rane urged Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik to introduce midi buses to ensure uninterrupted services. Other issues related to bus stands and fleet maintenance in Sindhudurg were also discussed.


Sarnaik has responded positively to the request and has directed MSRTC to assess the feasibility of operating midi buses in the region.

“This will be an interesting development. MSRTC had two midi buses in its fleet decades ago, operating between Neral and Matheran. However, they were discontinued after a few years. Currently, MSRTC has no midi buses, and any proposal to expand its shrinking fleet is welcome,” said MSRTC bus documentarian Rohit Dhende.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra state road transport corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK