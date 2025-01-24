The decision was taken in a meeting of the Maharashtra State Transport Authority

The Maharashtra State Transport Authority has approved 14.95 per cent hike in MSRTC bus fares from January 25), the officials said on Friday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Maharashtra State Transport Authority, a release from the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department said.

The meeting of was held under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department (Transport) and Chairman of the Authority and it was attended by key members including the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) and the Transport Commissioner, it said.

During the meeting, several important decisions were taken and the most important decision was on the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) proposal for an increase in passenger fares for buses, citing rising costs of diesel, chassis, and tires, along with an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA).

The last fare increase was implemented on October 26, 2021.

Based on the recommendations of the Hakim Committee, the Authority approved a 14.95 per cent increase in fares for MSRTC buses.

The new fare rates will be effective from midnight on January 24, 2025 and would fully come into effect from January 25.

The revised fares will apply to various types of services, including standard buses, express services, sleeper buses, and air-conditioned buses.

The passengers will have to pay more for the travel, for instances, the fare for a 6 km trip on a regular bus will increase from Rs 8.70 to Rs 10.05, with further increases for other service types.

Apart from the fare hike, other important decisions also taken include approval of the new bus designs. The authority has also approved the environmental-friendly new BS6 standard buses with a tomato red color scheme for MSRTC.

An official statement said that the MSRTC has also received approval for the color schemes of new electric buses, white and green has been approved for 50 e-buses, and blue for 100 e-buses in line with the existing "Shivshahi" buses.

The state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is one of the largest public transporters in the country with a fleet of 15,000 buses ferrying 55 lakh passengers per day.