Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, a gangster-turned-terrorist who has been apprehended in the United States (US), was wanted for orchestrating 16 terror attacks, including 14 grenade assaults in Punjab, official sources said on Friday.

The 29-year-old was detained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Immigration Department’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Sacramento, California, PTI reported.

In January, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on Passia in connection with a hand grenade attack on the house of a retired Punjab Police officer in Chandigarh in September 2024.

Passia and Pakistan-based designated terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, were among the four accused named in a charge sheet in the case by NIA, reported PTI.

Investigations by Punjab Police revealed that Passia supplied explosives, weapons, and logistical support to the perpetrators through his local associates.

According to a dossier prepared by Punjab Police, a total of 33 first information reports (FIR) have been registered at various police stations against Passia, and 10 lookout circulars have been issued against him, PTI reported.

Happy Passia was enlisted by Pak-based terrorist to execute attacks in Punjab

A native of Pashia village in Amritsar district, Passia left for Dubai in April 2018 and returned to India in February 2019. He later travelled to London in October 2020 and subsequently moved to the US.

He was initially affiliated with members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, including its US-based associates Darmanjot Singh (Darman Kahlon) and Amritpal Singh (Amrit Bal). Later, Passia was allegedly involved in organised crime with this association. It later laid the groundwork for his collaboration with Rinda, a designated terrorist affiliated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Rinda later enlisted Passia to execute terror attacks in Punjab.

Between September and October 2023, Passia, in coordination with Rinda, carried out a series of extortion and terror-related activities across Punjab, the police’s dossier stated.

He allegedly targeted liquor contractors and businessmen, threatening them with extortion calls. The accused was also involved in arson and shooting incidents at liquor shops in Batala and Amritsar. These actions were aimed at instilling fear and coercing compliance among the businessmen.

Several terror and criminal modules supported by the Rinda-Passia network were dismantled by Punjab Police. These cells were set up to target Hindu group leaders, police installations, both serving and retired Punjab Police officers, religious processions, and liquor contractors from the Amritsar-Batala region. The operations were also intended to generate funds for terrorist activities.

'14 grenade attacks coordinated by Happy Passia'

The collaboration between Passia and Rinda gave rise to a dangerous network with the intent to carry out terrorist acts across the state.

Passia’s partnership with Rinda further compounded the severity of his involvement.

His role in planning and executing terror modules aimed at high-profile targets in Punjab highlights the significant threat posed by the network.

Between late 2024 and early 2025, BKI executed a string of 16 terror attacks across Punjab. These included 14 hand grenade assaults, an improvised explosive device (IED) attack, and a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) strike at police establishments and residences of officials.

One significant incident involved planting an IED near Ajnala Police Station on 23 November 2024, followed by an RPG attack on Qila Lal Singh Police establishment in Gurdaspur on the intervening night of 6 and 7 April.

These attacks were coordinated by Passia under Rinda’s direction, with assistance from other US-based associates — Gurdev Singh Jaisal Pehalwan, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Nawanshehria, and Germany-based Swaran Singh alias Jeevan Faujia — along with their local collaborators.

The Rinda-Passia network is also accused of recruiting juveniles, particularly those struggling with drug addiction, to carry out terrorist operations in exchange for money and narcotics.

In December 2024, Punjab Police arrested a 17-year-old involved in planting an IED at Ajnala Police Station. The teenager confessed to being enticed into the act with promises of drugs and cash.

(With PTI inputs)