Notably, Cummins was retained by SRH for a staggering Rs 18 crore, making him one of the most expensive players of the season

Pat Cummins at a practice session (Pic: iplt20/BCCI)

Listen to this article Fans speculate Pat Cummins' IPL 2025 exit after viral airport photo x 00:00

A photo shared by SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins’ wife, Rebecca, had the Internet talking, as a section of fans began speculating that the Australian pace ace might be leaving India midway through the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Goodbye India, we have loved visiting this beautiful country," she wrote after SRH's recent match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium. Fans questioned whether the Australian skipper had decided to end his IPL 2025 campaign early. Given Hyderabad’s disappointing performance this season, the timing of the post added further fuel to the fire. SRH have lost five of their seven matches, putting their playoff hopes on thin ice.

Pat Cummins' wife Rebecca's Instagram story

Adding to the buzz is Cummins’ recent return from an ankle injury, which he had only just recovered from before joining the squad for IPL 2025. Some fans speculated that the decision to leave could be strategic, as Cummins is also preparing for the World Test Championship final scheduled shortly after the IPL concludes.

Notably, Cummins was retained by SRH for a staggering Rs 18 crore, making him one of the most expensive players of the season. Despite his high-profile retention, the Australian pacer has struggled to leave a major impact, claiming only seven wickets in seven matches with a concerning economy rate of 10.22.

As of now, neither the franchise nor the IPL has issued any official statement regarding his status or a possible departure.

After their latest defeat to Mumbai Indians, the SRH squad has returned to Hyderabad, where they are scheduled to face MI again in the reverse fixture on April 23.

MI vs SRH at a glance

A spirited Mumbai Indians side continued their upward trajectory in the Indian Premier League with a dominant four-wicket win over Hyderabad on Thursday.

On a surface that offered grip and turn, the five-time champions showcased a well-rounded performance to notch up their third win of the season. Will Jacks starred with a fine all-round display, first making an impact with the ball by returning figures of 2 for 14 in three overs, and then anchoring the chase with a composed 36 off 26 balls, studded with three fours and three sixes. His efforts ensured that MI chased down the 163-run target with 11 balls to spare, finishing at 166 for 6 in 18.1 overs.

MI’s bowlers laid the foundation for the win with disciplined execution, making good use of slower deliveries, short balls, and pinpoint yorkers to keep the SRH batters in check. The decision to bowl first paid off, as they quickly adapted to the tricky surface.

