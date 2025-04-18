Breaking News
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya protests in Mumbai's Mulund over illegal mosque loudspeakers

Updated on: 18 April,2025 05:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The protest was supported by several local BJP leaders, including MLA Mihir Kotecha, who joined Somaiya at the scene. Somaiya further alleged that while the Mulund police station has been proactive in dealing with the issue, political pressure from certain factions is hindering their efforts

Somaiya warned that he would continue his protests at police stations that grant permission for the use of loudspeakers without authorisation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya  on Friday led a protest in Mumbai’s Mulund area, demanding the removal of illegal loudspeakers from mosques, reported the PTI.


The protest, which took place outside the Mulund police station, was organised to press for the swift removal of these loudspeakers, which Kirit Somaiya claims contribute significantly to noise pollution.



According to Somaiya, there have been clear orders from the courts and senior police officials to remove such illegal loudspeakers.

Speaking during the protest, Somaiya stated, “There have been clear orders from the court as well as from senior police officials to remove such illegal loudspeakers.” He added that this demonstration was part of his larger effort to raise public awareness on the issue. “I am doing this to sensitise people over the issue and spread awareness against the use of illegal loudspeakers," the PTI reported. 

The protest was supported by several local BJP leaders, including MLA Mihir Kotecha, who joined Somaiya.

Somaiya alleged that while the Mulund police station has been proactive in dealing with the issue, political pressure from certain factions is hindering their efforts. “Some politicians belonging to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are trying to pressure the police and prevent them from taking action against these illegal loudspeakers,” he claimed.

He reportedly warned that he would continue his protests at police stations that grant permission for the use of loudspeakers without authorisation.

“I will personally ensure that such leaders face legal action,” the former Lok Sabha member stated.

Somaiya’s also urged the city administration to take action on illegal loudspeakers.

The protests in Mumbai comes after a similar move in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, where police filed cases against mosque leaders for using loudspeakers at high volumes. Following this, authorities removed loudspeakers from the Shahi Jama Masjid and other mosques in the area, as part of a court order from the Allahabad High Court to reduce noise pollution.

(With inputs from PTI) 

