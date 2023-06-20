Reacting to Shirsat's claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that the ruling alliance partners Shiv Sena and the BJP were just playing mind games

Jayant Patil. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil on way to BJP: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat x 00:00

MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who is also a spokesperson of CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, on Tuesday claimed Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party president Jayant Patil is on the verge of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reported the PTI.

Reacting to Shirsat's claim, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that the ruling alliance partners Shiv Sena and the BJP were just playing mind games as all was not well between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, the PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the news agency, Sanjay Shirsat also mocked former state finance minister Jayant Patil, saying his breaking down after Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar announced his resignation in early May was nothing but a drama.

As per the PTI, while talking to Marathi news channel ABP Majha in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena MLA from Aurangabad (West) hit out at the Nationalist Congress Party, saying the main Opposition party in the state was itself an outcome of "betrayal".

Earlier in the day, Nationalist Congress Party leaders and workers observed "gaddar din" (traitor's day) in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra to mark the first anniversary of the rebellion by a section of Shiv Sena MLAs led by CM Eknath Shinde, who later took over as the state Chief Minister.

"Jayant Patil became emotional the day NCP president Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the top party post (Pawar later withdrew the resignation). It was just a drama. Jayant Patil is on the verge of joining the BJP. The NCP should not teach us (about loyalty). The party (NCP) is an outcome of betrayal," said Shirsat, according to the PTI.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said in Mumbai, "Mind games...all is not well between Fadnavis and Shinde and therefore to divert attention they are doing this. Earlier (NCP leader) Ajit dada Pawar and now Jayant Patil ji."

Earlier, in April, speculation was rife that senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar was planning to join the BJP, but he denied any such move and accused the media of spreading rumours about him.

(with PTI inputs)