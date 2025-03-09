The MNS chief said that his party leader, Bala Nandgaonkar, had brought holy water from the Maha Kumbh 2025, but he refused to drink it

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday voiced concerns about the cleanliness of the River Ganga and alleged that none of the rivers in the country are clean, PTI reported.

As per PTI, Thackeray was speaking at a programme which was organised to mark the 19th foundation day of his party.

The MNS chief said that his party leader, Bala Nandgaonkar, had brought holy water from the Maha Kumbh 2025, but he refused to drink it.

"I have seen several videos on social media about the state of the River Ganga. I saw some people scratching and washing their bodies in the river," he said, PTI reported.

He further claimed that none of the rivers in India were clean.

"I have been hearing claims that 'Ganga will be cleaned soon' since Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister. Now is the time to come out of this myth," Thackeray added, PTI reported.

Conservation efforts undertaken for river Ganga displayed at Mahakumbh 2025

Apart from infrastructural development, and cultural and spiritual highlights, sustainability and environmental conservation have also come into focus at Mahakumbh 2025.

In addition to several cleanliness and waste management measures employed at different sites, a unique pavilion has been set up to draw visitors’ attention to environmental protection.

The Namami Gange Pavilion, set up by the Namami Gange Mission in Prayagraj, is spreading awareness about the cleanliness and conservation efforts undertaken by the government for river Ganga.

The pavilion begins with an interactive biodiversity tunnel that gives a glimpse of the river's biodiversity and natural beauty.

“Equipped with modern projection technology, this tunnel showcases the chirping of birds living on the banks of the Ganga,” a statement said.

The pavilion also features replicas of creatures found in the river, such as the Ganga dolphin, turtles, crocodiles and fish.

Additionally, institutions like the Indian Institute of Forest Management, Ganga Task Force and IIT Delhi are sharing information on the conservation of endangered species of the Ganga, public awareness and waste management.

The exhibition features a special Reading Corner set up by the National Book Trust (NBT), where a collection of books related to the Ganga, Mahakumbh, social policies and national pride is available.

(With agency inputs)