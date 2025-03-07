Raj Thackeray further challenged the Maharashtra BJP to take a stand against Joshi’s statement, pointing out that if a similar remark were made in any other state, all regional parties would have opposed it

Raj Thackeray. File Pic/Ashish Rane

Listen to this article Raj Thackeray slams Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi’s remarks on Marathi language in Mumbai x 00:00

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has strongly criticized former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi over his recent statement that "it is not necessary for everyone living in Mumbai to know Marathi."

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to social media, Thackeray questioned the intent behind such remarks and called for a strong response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra.

"It is not that Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi is unaware of the linguistic division of the country or the sacrifices of 106 martyrs who fought for a united Maharashtra, including Mumbai. But why do such statements always target Maharashtra and Marathi? Why doesn’t Bhaiyaji Joshi make similar statements in Bengaluru or Chennai?" Thackeray asked.

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघाचे माजी सरकार्यवाह भय्याजी जोशी यांनी मुंबईत राहणाऱ्या प्रत्येकाला मराठी येणं गरजेचं नाही, असं विधान केल्याच ऐकलं .



देशाची झालेली भाषावार प्रांत रचना, त्यात मुंबईसह संयुक्त महाराष्ट्र व्हावा म्हणून १०६ हुतात्म्यांनी दिलेलं बलिदान या सगळ्याबद्दल भय्याजी… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) March 6, 2025

He further challenged the Maharashtra BJP to take a stand against Joshi’s statement, pointing out that if a similar remark were made in any other state, all regional parties would have opposed it.

"The political motives behind the current development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are becoming evident from Joshi’s statement. Marathi people are not ignorant; they understand what is happening. Joshi should remember that he himself is Marathi," he added.

Thackeray also drew a comparison with Coldplay’s recent concert in Mumbai, where lead singer Chris Martin addressed the audience in Marathi. "If a British singer understands which language is spoken in Mumbai and who owns Mumbai, shouldn't Joshi understand it too?" he remarked.

Warning of potential unrest, Thackeray cautioned that such statements could ignite a new struggle. He also announced that further discussions on the matter would take place on Gudi Padwa, March 30.

The MNS has officially condemned Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi’s remarks, with Thackeray declaring, "Marathi people will not forget this sentence!"

Maharashtra was engulfed in a political controversy on Thursday following contentious remarks made by an RSS leader regarding the Marathi language with opposition seeking

criminal action against him, while the BJP-led state government sought to downplay the situation.

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi's remarks that a "person coming to Mumbai may not necessarily learn Marathi" led to protests by opposition parties and the issue also rocked the state legislature which is having its budget session in Mumbai.

Even as Joshi sought to put a lid on the raging row by saying his remarks, made at an event in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Wednesday, were misconstrued, and that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra, the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) demanded that he be booked for treason.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, without directly commenting on the controversial remarks, asserted in the assembly that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra, and anyone who lives in the state should learn and speak it.