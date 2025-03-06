His comments come amid a row over senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi's comments that a person coming to Mumbai may not necessarily learn Marathi

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule. File Pic

The Maharashtra government's policy on Marathi is clear, those living in the state should know and learn the language, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule told the legislative council on Thursday, PTI reported.

His comments come amid a row over senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi's comments that a person coming to Mumbai may not necessarily learn Marathi.

Bawankule said that Joshi's statement was misconstrued, PTI reported.

"The government policy is clear that whoever lives in Maharashtra should know Marathi and learn it. There is no compromise on the Marathi language," Bawankule said.

In a clarification on Thursday, Joshi said that his remarks were misinterpreted, adding that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra, PTI reported.

In the legislative council, Congress' Bhai Jagtap said that it was distressing that a responsible person from the RSS had made such remarks.

"Our resolve is to safeguard the Marathi language," he said and wondered if the government was encouraging such statements, PTI cited.

As per PTI, NCP(SP) leader Shashikant Shinde raised questions if Joshi's remarks were a tactic in order to break Mumbai from Maharashtra and if anyone was encouraging it.

"Is there an agenda behind it? This is an insult to the Marathi language. There should be action for hurting the Marathi language. What strong steps is the government taking against those challenging Marathi," Shinde said.

The Opposition leaders also said that they were not satisfied with Bawankule's response and staged a walkout, PTI reported.

Mumbai's language is Marathi, others should also understand it: RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday said that Marathi is Mumbai's language and those coming from outside and speaking other languages should also understand it, reported news agency PTI.

"Marathi is my native language and I take pride in it," Joshi said, a day after his remarks at an event in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area invited strong criticism from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress, reported PTI.

"Marathi is Maharashtra's language and Mumbai's language. There are no two opinions about it. People speaking many languages live in harmony in Mumbai," he said, reported PTI.

"It is expected that those coming from outside and speaking other languages should also understand Marathi," Joshi said, adding his remarks at the Ghatkopar event were misconstrued, reported PTI.

"Mumbai doesn't have a single language. Each part of Mumbai has a different language. The Ghatkopar area's language is Gujarati. So if you are residing in Mumbai, it is not necessary that you have to learn Marathi," Joshi had said at the Ghatkopar event on Wednesday, reported PTI.

