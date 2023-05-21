Maharashtra: Oil tanker overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar

The accident was reported at around 5.30 am, Charoti police outpost's sub-inspector Irshad Sayyed told PTI

On Sunday morning, an oil tanker overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the Palghar district. No casualty was reported in the accident.

According to the officials, the oil spilled from a tanker on the road has affected traffic movement on the busy route for about two hours.

The accident was reported at around 5.30 am, Charoti police outpost's sub-inspector Irshad Sayyed told PTI. "No one was injured in the accident," he added.

As the tanker carrying 33 tonnes of a vehicle engine raw material oil overturned, the oil spilled on about one-km length of the highway near the RTO check post in Dapchori limits, the officer said.

Traffic police, staff from the check post and local firemen rushed to the spot and covered the affected part of the road with sand.