Maharashtra: Old saffron Cabinet back

Updated on: 10 August,2022 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Most ministers from erstwhile Sena-BJP and MVA govt find place in first list of cabinet ministers of rebels-BJP govt

Maharashtra: Old saffron Cabinet back

Gulabrao Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar, both former ministers, after they were sworn in at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Pics/Ashish Raje


The Cabinet expansion on Tuesday saw nine members each of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena take oath for the minister’s office, 39 days after the government was formed. However, criticism followed the event over the induction of tainted MLAs of the chief minister’s group, Sanjay Rathod and Abdul Sattar. Together, the 18 bring a lot of experience with them as the BJP and Shinde retained most ministers from previous cabinets.

