Maharashtra: One killed, two injured in reactor blast at pharma company

Updated on: 17 February,2023 04:41 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

The blast occurred in a reactor of a unit at Boisar in Palghar around 10 am, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the District Disaster Cell

A worker died and two others were seriously injured in an explosion in a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday morning, an official said.


The blast occurred in a reactor of a unit at Boisar in Palghar around 10 am, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the District Disaster Cell.



Of the nearly 50 workers on the premises at the time, Three were grievously injured. They were rushed to a local hospital where one of them died during treatment, he said.

The local firemen and rescue team reached the scene and controlled the fire triggered by the blast, said the official, adding that the cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained.

