Maharashtra: One more held in 15-year-old murder case in Palghar

Police have arrested one more person in a case of murder of a person 15 years ago in Maharashtra's Palghar district, taking the total number of those taken into custody to three, officials said on Thursday.

The latest arrest was made on Tuesday from Mira Bhayander area in neighbouring Thane district, while two brothers were nabbed last month from Uttarakhand, they said.

On the morning of December 13, 2007, the body of a man was found with 30-35 stab wounds along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, within the limits of Manickpur police station in Vasai.

He was later identified as Sanjay Vinod Jha (32), who worked as a production manager of a garment factory, said the official.

As part of a special drive to close undetected crimes, police gathered technical and intelligence inputs and zeroed-in on two brothers, said senior inspector Pramod Badakh of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police.

The two brothers, Puransingh Pratapsingh Unyoni, alias Puransingh Kapursingh Parihar (41) and Mohansingh Pratapsingh Unyoni, alias Mohansingh Kapursingh Parihar (38), were arrested from Bageshwar in Uttarakhand on March 20, he said.

During questioning, the brothers told the Manickpur police that they killed Jha over some financial dispute, said the official.

In the past 15 years, they also lived in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh to evade arrest, he said.

On Tuesday, the police arrested an associate of the two brothers, identified as Nilesh Dandekar, a resident of Mira Bhayander area, the official said.

