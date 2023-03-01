Maharashtra: Oppn leader submits breach of privilege notice against CM Shinde over remarks

Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve submitted the notice to the office of Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday submitted a breach of privilege notice against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for allegedly referring to Opposition legislators as "anti-national".

Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve submitted the notice to the office of Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe.

The senior MLC of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) said the Chief Minister's alleged comments, made on the eve of the Budget session, were an insult to the supremacy of the legislature.

He appealed to Gorhe to accept the notice and send it to the privileges committee of the House for further action.

In a related development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu wrote a letter to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar requesting that he be allowed to speak in the Lower House on Shinde's remarks.

Both houses of the state legislature were adjourned for the day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's alleged "chormandal" remarks rocked the proceedings and triggered bedlam.

Talking to reporters in Kolhapur, Raut allegedly called the vidhimandal (legislature) a chormandal (a body of thieves).

Both Prabhu and Danve claimed even though the Opposition boycotted the session-eve tea party convened on Sunday last by the chief minister by giving a letter to this effect, Shinde went on to say he had avoided having tea with "anti-nationals".

The Budget session of the legislature began on February 27.

