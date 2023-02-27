Customs, traditions and functioning of both legislative houses being ignored, says Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar has demanded immediate amendment through which rules and regulations of the House are followed properly

Ajit Pawar. File Photo

On the first day of the Maharashtra legislature's budget session on Monday, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said the many customs, traditions and functionings of both the Legislative Houses are being ignored and flouted.

"The functioning of the Legislative Houses is governed by the Indian Constitution, rules, customs and traditions. It was brought to the notice of the House that many customs, traditions and norms are being ignored in recent times," Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar has demanded immediate amendment through which rules and regulations of the House are followed properly.

"The members of the House do not get information about the acceptance or rejection of the suggestions submitted by the members. The list of suggestions is not given to all the members, also information should be given whether this list has been sent to the ministerial departments for action or not. The ‘Order of the House' is put up on the website at 12 o'clock at night, due to which the members and ministers do not get the information for the next day's work. Hence I demand immediate amendment through which rules and regulations of the House are followed properly," he added.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has given an assurance to make appropriate amendments through which rules and regulations of the House are followed properly.

The budget session commenced with newly-appointed Governor Ramesh Bais making his first address to the joint sitting of the state legislature. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Opposition leader Ajit Pawar along with members of both Houses were present on the first day of the session.

The Budget session will run till March 25 and the state Budget for the year 2023-24 will be presented on March 9.