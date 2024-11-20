Breaking News
Updated on: 20 November,2024 09:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

The Maharashtra Forest Department and local police, conducted a raid in a flat at an upscale society in Dombivli and rescued the animals

Orangutan that was rescued in the raid. Pic/RAWW/Maharashtra Forest Department

In order to take proper care of the orangutan and other wild species rescued in the raid conducted by the Forest Department from Dombivli recently, as per the directions of the CWLW (Chief Wildlife Warden) of Maharashtra state, the animals have now been shifted to a state-recognised facility for further care and upkeep in Nagpur.


The Maharashtra Forest Department's Thane Division/Circle and Kalyan Range, along with SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) and local police, conducted a raid in a flat at an upscale society in Dombivli.


Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and President of NGO RAWW, Pawan Sharma, said, "The officials seized a live orangutan and more than a dozen other exotic reptiles (snakes and turtles) listed in CITES and IUCN from the flat, all of which were possessed without legal permission and procedures, violating the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.


An offence has been booked against the suspect, the case is being investigated, and necessary actions are being initiated by the Forest Department. As per the directions of the CWLW (Chief Wildlife Warden) of Maharashtra state, the animals have now been shifted to a state-recognised facility for further care and upkeep.”

Sharma also said that the authorities are trying to initiate the further repatriation process by establishing communication with the country of origin.

“Post seizure, the animals were shifted to a temporary facility by the Forest Department. After necessary paperwork, the animals were shifted to the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park and Rescue Center in Nagpur by the joint efforts of the BTGIZP officials, Forest Department, and RAWW.

The animals were transported to the facility along with animal handlers from RAWW, vets from the Gorewada facility, and Forest Officials from Thane to Nagpur last week.”

wildlife Animal dombivli thane crime maharashtra nagpur

