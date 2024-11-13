According to a press release by the Forest Department, they received a tip-off from their sources based on which the Kalyan Forest Department along with Thane Forest Department, the state reserve police force, Manpada police officials conducted a raid on November 9 at Palava City Savarna Building B Wing

An orangutan a critically endangered species

Listen to this article Thane: Authorities seize exotic species in Dombivli, including orangutan and reptiles; watch video x 00:00

On November 9, the Thane Forest Department Territorial, along with police officials, raided a residence in Dombivli and confiscated several species of wild animals, including exotic species.

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) Volunteer Ankit Vyas said, "One family took a flat on rent in an upscale building at Dombivli. Acting on a tip-off that was received by the Kalyan forest department, the Thane Forest Department raided the property and recovered several species of reptiles. What is also shocking is the fact that they also found an orangutan a critically endangered species."

Vyas also said that orangutans are classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). "Habitat loss, driven by deforestation, illegal logging, and the illicit wildlife trade, poses a significant threat to the species," he said.

This operation could be one of the largest search and seizure efforts ever carried out by the police and the Forest Department in Maharashtra's history.

It may be noted that the forest department in its press release also claims that the accused in this case was not found at the location of the case and the investigation is in progress. However, the press release does not mention the name of the Orangutan in the list.

The press release also states that prima species have been identified as prohibited exotic wildlife like turtles, snakes, Python, Egvana (lizard) etc. A local NGO is taking care of the confiscated wild animals.

Honorary wildlife Warden of Thane and President of NGO, RAWW, Pawan Sharma said, "International Illegal Wildlife Trafficking is one of the top organized crimes. Selling exotic wildlife illegally is one of the most trending businesses in cities for easy money.

However, after the amendment of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 exotic species are also covered under the laws. This is a very big breakthrough that the Forest Department has achieved and will set an example in this industry."