Antlers were seized from the owner of a shop in Virar West who claimed they were family heirlooms

The forest department with assistance from WWA seized the antler trophies that were on display in a photocopying shop in Virar West

Forest department seizes 17 antler trophies near Mumbai

The forest department and the Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) have seized trophies of wild animals from a photocopying shop at Virar. A local resident who had seen several trophies of wild animals in a shop belonging to Himanshu Kapadia in Virar West near Virar railway station had informed WWA.

“Our team was prompt to respond and an initial inspection was carried out which confirmed the information. Soon enough WWA’s team along with Palghar Vigilance Range Forest Officer visited the shop resulting in the seizure of 17 antler trophies. The antlers belonged to Spotted Deer (chital), Four Horned Antelope (chowsingha), Sambar Deer and the Indian Blackbuck Antelope.” said Rohit Mohite, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane.

The shop owner from whom the antlers were recovered claims to have gained these trophies from his ancestors; the trophies were thirty plus years old and were just for display at the shop and not for sale according to the shopkeeper. The seized trophies were submitted to the Mandvi Forest Range. The Forest Range Office has indicated that laboratory tests are underway which will confirm the age of the artefacts.

“This operation is a significant fight against glory hunting and preservation of animals as mere display trophies. It is crucial to remember that the fight against wildlife trafficking and cruelty is not over yet. Every ivory item, every antler, every tortoise shell item might be a life lost. But the question that remains unanswered is have we humans downgraded ourselves to a point that we destroy a life to glorify our walls?” said Mohite.

Official Speaks

Range Forest Officer (RFO), Prashant Deshmukh from Mandvi Range of forest department in Palghar said, “We received information that one person named Himanshu Kapadia has deer antlers at his shop. On Wednesday, we visited his home at Virar following which the person surrendered all the deer antlers. The antlers will be sent to Dehradun for forensic examination to get details about the age of the antlers following which further course of action will be decided.”