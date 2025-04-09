Breaking News
Maharashtra: Over 13,500 suspected cases of cancer among women reported in Hingoli

Updated on: 09 April,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Patients will undergo further tests free of cost at rural hospitals, primary health centres: Collector

Maharashtra: Over 13,500 suspected cases of cancer among women reported in Hingoli

Around 7000 women were found with suspected symptoms of cervical cancer.

Maharashtra: Over 13,500 suspected cases of cancer among women reported in Hingoli
More than 13,500 women in Hingoli district were found with suspected symptoms of various types of cancer during a drive conducted by the local administration, a top government official said on Tuesday. The drive was named ‘Sanjivani Abhiyan’ aimed at early screening and diagnosis of cancer, Abhinav Goel, collector, Hingoli district in Marathwada, said.


During the exercise, around 7000 women were found with suspected symptoms of cervical cancer, around 3500 with suspected symptoms of breast cancer and 2000 with suspected symptoms of oral cancer in addition to a few other types of this disease, he said.


“With the help of expert doctors, ASHA [Accredited Social Health Activist] workers were trained with a questionnaire in Marathi about symptoms of different types of cancer. The ASHA workers reached out to nearly 3.5 lakh women in the district during the campaign which began on International Women’s Day on March 8,” said Goel. “Out of the 3.5 lakh, over 13,500 women were found to have suspected cancer symptoms,” he added.


Goel said the first phase of the screening was over and further tests would be carried out. “We will carry out further tests on these women free of cost at rural hospitals and primary health centres as per protocol,” he added. Goel said during his earlier stint as Latur district collector, he had carried out a pilot project wherein few patients in the pre-cancer stage were detected after biopsy.”

“My focus has always been early screening and early diagnosis,” said Goel. Cancer is a disease characterised by the development of abnormal cells that divide uncontrollably and have the ability to infiltrate and destroy normal body tissue.

