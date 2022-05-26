Maharashtra: Over 15,000 nurses of state-run hospitals go on strike over outsourcing of recruitment

The MSNA has also asked for nursing and education allowances

Nurses stage a demonstration at Azad Maidan

Over 15,000 nurses of state-run hospitals struck work on Thursday to protest against the Maharashtra government's decision to outsource the recruitment of nurses to a private agency.

Talking to PTI, the general secretary of Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) Sumitra Tote said the nurses will go on an indefinite strike from May 28 if their demand is not met and will also strike work on Friday.

"If the recruitment is outsourced, nurses will be vulnerable to exploitation and receive lower remuneration. They will be forced to look for alternative sources of income. This will affect their work and have immediate impact on patients," Tote said.

