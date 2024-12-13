JSW Energy says wasn’t involved in incident, asserts Ratnagiri unit doesn’t have gas storage facility

More than 30 school students were affected after exposure to fumes from a storage tank at JSW Energy’s thermal power plant in Maharashtra’s coastal Ratnagiri district on Thursday, police said. However, in a statement Thursday evening, JSW Energy said its thermal plant at Ratnagiri does not have any gas storage facility and is not involved in the incident as reported in the media.

The students are from the Jaigad Vidya Mandir school, which is near the plant, a police official told PTI. Of the 250 students who were in the school, more than 30 complained of eye irritation after exposure to fumes coming from the cleaning process of the tank, police said. Some of them were taken to a nearby hospital.

The fumes were from ethyl mercaptan, which is a colourless, flammable, and highly odorous liquid that is used as an odorant for natural gas and as a starting material for plastics, insecticides, and antioxidants, a police officer said. JSW Energy said in its statement: “At JSW Energy, we prioritise the safety and well-being of our employees, the community, and the environment.

We adhere to stringent safety protocols and continuously monitor our operations to ensure they meet the highest standards. Our commitment to safety is unwavering, and we take every precaution to prevent any incidents that could impact the health and safety of the surrounding community.”

