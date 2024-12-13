Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: CCTV footage reveals horrific accident; watch video
Mumbai: How BEST lost the streets
Borivli hawker menace: Road cleared, ply your buses, BMC tells BEST
Mumbai: Time to replace soft bollards with hard dividers?
Mumbai: Shaken MSRTC says it is working on safety
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Over 30 kids exposed to fumes from thermal power plant in Ratnagiri

Maharashtra: Over 30 kids exposed to fumes from thermal power plant in Ratnagiri

Updated on: 13 December,2024 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

JSW Energy says wasn’t involved in incident, asserts Ratnagiri unit doesn’t have gas storage facility

Maharashtra: Over 30 kids exposed to fumes from thermal power plant in Ratnagiri

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Over 30 kids exposed to fumes from thermal power plant in Ratnagiri
x
00:00

More than 30 school students were affected after exposure to fumes from a storage tank at JSW Energy’s thermal power plant in Maharashtra’s coastal Ratnagiri district on Thursday, police said. However, in a statement Thursday evening, JSW Energy said its thermal plant at Ratnagiri does not have any gas storage facility and is not involved in the incident as reported in the media.


The students are from the Jaigad Vidya Mandir school, which is near the plant, a police official told PTI. Of the 250 students who were in the school, more than 30 complained of eye irritation after exposure to fumes coming from the cleaning process of the tank, police said. Some of them were taken to a nearby hospital.


The fumes were from ethyl mercaptan, which is a colourless, flammable, and highly odorous liquid that is used as an odorant for natural gas and as a starting material for plastics, insecticides, and antioxidants, a police officer said. JSW Energy said in its statement: “At JSW Energy, we prioritise the safety and well-being of our employees, the community, and the environment. 


We adhere to stringent safety protocols and continuously monitor our operations to ensure they meet the highest standards. Our commitment to safety is unwavering, and we take every precaution to prevent any incidents that could impact the health and safety of the surrounding community.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ratnagiri maharashtra news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK