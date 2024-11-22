The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Thursday at the Myanmar Chemical Company in Shalgaon MIDC of Kadegaon tehsil in the district

Three persons, including two women, were killed and nine others hospitalised following a gas leak after a blast in a reactor at a fertiliser plant in Maharashtra's Sangli district, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Thursday at the Myanmar Chemical Company in Shalgaon MIDC of Kadegaon tehsil in the district, he said, reported PTI.

Police said a reactor at the fertiliser plant exploded releasing chemical fumes.

"Due to the gas leak, some 12 people in the unit were affected and taken to hospital. Of them, two women workers and a security guard have died. Nine others are being treated," said Sangram Shewale, senior inspector of Kadegaon police station, reported PTI.

Sangli Superintendent of Police Sandip Ghuge said the gas leak is suspected to be ammonia.

Seven of the injured persons have been admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Karad and five of them are in the ICU, said another official.

The two women who lost their lives have been identified as Suchita Uthale (50) of Yetgaon in Sangli district and Neelam Rethrekar (26) of Masur in Satara district, the official said.

Thane: Gas leak at chemical factory in Ambernath

In September, a gas leak was reported at a chemical factory in Ambernath, located in Thane district, according to officials from the Ambernath Fire Brigade, repored news agency ANI.

The incident occurred during a gas venting process at the factory, causing the gas to spread across the surrounding area. Upon receiving the alert on the gas leak, fire brigade personnel promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation, reported ANI.

Residents in the vicinity of an industrial zone complained of eye irritation and breathing difficulties as a thick haze enveloped the area after a suspected gas leak from a factory in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official told PTI.

The situation is under control and there were no injuries or hospitalisations, Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) told PTI.

Panic ensued after smog-like conditions prevailed in the Morivali MIDC area of Ambernath town, on the outskirts of Mumbai, around 11 pm on Thursday, the official told PTI.

After receiving complaints about a burning sensation in the eyes and breathlessness, local firefighters investigated the source of the haze, which was traced to a chemical company. They also advised people to stay indoors as a precaution.

Officials said a phosphorous-based chemical at the factory caused a dense white smoke, which spread through the area, reported PTI.

The manufacturing activities at the company have been halted temporarily, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)