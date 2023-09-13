Mumbai leads with the highest caseload at 8,39,849 cases; shortage of district court judges adds to the problem

The Bombay High Court revealed the data of 33 district courts after an RTI query. File pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Over 50 lakh cases pending in state district courts! x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Alarming caseload crippling justice system in Maharashtra Strain on the judiciary is further underscored by a shortage of judges Mumbai leads with the highest caseload, boasting a total of 8,39,849 pending cases

Data under the Right to Information (RTI) Act from the Bombay High Court, has exposed the alarming caseload crippling the justice system in Maharashtra. As per the information, an overwhelming 50,73,726 cases are pending in the 33 district courts of the state as of July 31, 2023. The information received under RTI by The Young Whistleblowers Foundation recently, shows that the strain on the judiciary is further underscored by a shortage of judges. Out of the 431 sanctioned positions for district court judges, 47 remain vacant, representing a troubling 10% vacancy rate. Of the massive caseload, a staggering 34,66,477 cases are criminal, while 16,07,249 are civil cases pending across all districts.