Maharashtra: 11-year-old boy dies after compound wall of bus depot falls on him, another injured

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Thursday, when a bus being moved in a reverse direction hit the wall, an official said

Bus rammed into Jawhar bus depot’s compound wall. Pic/Hanif Patel

A 11-year-old boy died and a teenager was seriously injured after a portion of Jawhar bus depot’s compound wall collapsed on them on Thursday night.

Both the boys had been waiting for an autorickshaw near the compound wall when the ST bus - known as Lal Pari, the life line for travelling in rural Maharashtra, hit the compound wall while taking the vehicle in reverse direction.

Sources said that the killer ST bus starts only after it is pushed by people. "It hit the compound wall only after it suddenly started after being pushed," the source said.

Both the boys had come from Rajkot to meet his relatives in Palghar district on Thursday late evening. They belong to the same family. The eye-witness said that they had been asked by their parents to wait near the compound wall.

Also read: Maharashtra: NCP, BJP activists clash in Palghar district, offence registered

“Their parents had gone to the main road to get an autorickshaw when the compound wall collapsed on them killing one on the post. Local people rushed to rescue them but by the time one boy had breathed his last,” said an eye-witness.

“The incident took place when a State Transport bus was moving in a reverse direction and the compound wall was hit. Two boys were standing next to the compound wall that collapsed; the 11-year-old boy got trapped under the debris while a 15-year-old boy got injured,” said inspector Sudhir Sankhe, in-charge of Jawhar police station.

“The 11-year-old boy died in the accident, while the injured boy was rushed to hospital where he is recuperating,” he added.

“We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and MV Act. The driver has been arrested and we are in the process of producing him before a court today,” Sankhe said.

The body of the pre-teen deceased has been handed over to his relatives after post-mortem.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal