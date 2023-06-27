Maharashtra: Part of actress Nutan's bungalow in Thane collapses, says civic authority

The abandoned bungalow belonging to the renowned Bollywood actress Nutan is located at Retibandar area in Mumbra, Thane, the officials said

In a recent incident, some part of an abandoned bungalow belonging to the renowned Bollywood actress Nutan collapsed near Retibandar Circle in Retibandar area of Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday evening.

The Disaster Management Unit received information about the incident at about 6:15 pm. The Jawahar Bagh Fire Station provided the initial report on the incident following which multiple civic authorities rushed to the spot, the RDMC said.

Upon receiving the information, firefighters and a rescue vehicle were dispatched to the spot. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. The timely presence of the rescue team ensured the safety of individuals in the vicinity, an official said.

Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra have been receiving decent amount of rainfall since Saturday.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Thane on Tuesday, a 33-year-old man was injured when a balcony collapsed in a chawl in Thane city on Tuesday, a civic official said, according to the PTI.

The incident took place at a chawl in Samata Nagar area around 3 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the regional disaster management cell, as per the PTI.

The victim was standing in the balcony on the top floor of the ground-plus-one storey structure when it suddenly collapsed, he said.

The victim sustained injuries and was administered treatment at a hospital, the official said.

The remaining portion of the balcony, which was in a precarious state, was torn down by civic officials, he said, adding that local firemen and the disaster management team were pressed into service.

In light of the incident, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to evacuate 42 families occupying the 25-year-old structure, Tadvi said.

The residents will be evacuated and lodged in nearby schools and community halls, he said.

Talking to PTI, additional municipal commissioner Sanjay Herwade said the quality of construction is substandard and there is no other alternative than to raze the chawl.

Civic officials will also inspect the buildings in the vicinity to check their quality, as the civic body does not want to take any chances, he said.

(with PTI inputs)