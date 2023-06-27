Mumbai: NCB busts darknet based drug trafficking syndicate; drugs worth Rs 1 crore seized, one held

The investigation revealed that the narcotics were sourced from the Netherlands and had been cleverly concealed within tin cans, the Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB said

The seized consignment. Pic/NCB

In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai has successfully dismantled an international drug trafficking syndicate operating through the darknet. A total of approximately 2000 tablets, weighing 996 grams, of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) were seized from a parcel at the Foreign Post Office (FPO) in Mumbai on June 20, the NCB said on Tuesday.

The investigation revealed that the narcotics were sourced from the Netherlands and had been cleverly concealed within tin cans. The NCB had received intelligence indicating the involvement of an African syndicate in procuring drugs through the darknet. Acting swiftly, the agency intensified its intelligence gathering and technical surveillance efforts to track down the culprits involved, the anti-drugs agency said.

On June 20, an alert was received from the FPO-Mumbai regarding a suspicious parcel. Upon examination, authorities discovered a significant quantity of MDMA tablets in pink, yellow, and green colors, with a total weight of 996 grams. Subsequently, an extensive investigation was launched to identify the intended recipient of the parcel, the NCB said.

On June 26, the NCB successfully identified the receiver as John Sunday, an African national, in Nalasopara. A well-planned operation was executed, resulting in Sunday's interception. During a search of his residence, a counterfeit Indian passport featuring his forged photograph was recovered, the NCB said.

During questioning, John confessed to procuring the seized drugs for further distribution in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, and other cities. He revealed that due to heightened surveillance, he had devised a plan to procure the drugs in smaller quantities, intending to distribute them within the illicit drug circuit during the upcoming festive season. The forged Indian passport in his possession was used to facilitate the booking of parcels. Additionally, it was discovered that Sunday had previous involvement with the NCB-Mumbai, having been booked in 2021 and subsequently released on bail. Authorities are now investigating his local associates, who are suspected to have pan-India connections, the NCB said in a statement.

The seized drugs were purchased from an illegal darknet-based drug market, with payment made through cryptocurrency. Further inquiries have revealed that Sunday was in contact with several key associates and handlers based in foreign countries, the NCB said, adding that further investigations in the case are going on.