Mumbai: Two mechanics held for thefts of motorcycle spare parts in city

The accused in police custody. Pic/ Mumbai Police

In a significant breakthrough, the RCF police in Mumbai have successfully apprehended two suspects for allegedly stealing motorcycle spare parts in the city, the police said on Tuesday.

The duo who are mechanics by profession used to repair bikes by the day and conduct thefts of bike spare parts at night, the police said.

The arrest came as a result of an investigation carried out by a team led by Senior Police Inspector of RCF Police Station Ranjit Jadhav. The team comprised Inspector of Police (Crime) Kiran Mandhare, and other dedicated officers of the RCF police, the police said.

According to the police, a case was registered on June 20, following a complaint filed with the RCF police. The complainant had told the police that he had parked his bike and when he returned he found that some parts of his bike were missing. After the complainant reported the theft of spare parts from his parked motorcycle, the RCF police initiated an investigation.

An FIR under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code was registered by the police in the matter and an investigation was launched by a team of police officials from RCF police, an official said.

The police said that one suspect, identified as Krishna Hariraj Rajbhar, 22, was apprehended based on crucial information obtained during the course of the investigation. Upon further questioning, Rajbhar confessed to the crime and revealed the involvement of his accomplice, Akbar Aslam Sayed, 19. Akbar was subsequently traced and arrested.

The police said that both the suspects are motorcycle mechanics who would steal spare parts from parked motorcycles during nighttime. These stolen parts were later used by Rajbhar in the motorcycles brought to him for repairs. The estimated value of the stolen property recovered during the investigation amounts to approximately Rs. 6,81,500. It includes 32 different types of spare parts worth Rs. 30,000, a building lift motor, and various other components.

An official said, "The duo were produced before a court and both accused have been remanded to police custody."

The police said that the successful investigation in the case was carried out under the guidance and supervision of senior police officials.