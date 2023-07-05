Maharashtra: Parts of ceiling collapses in Thane, two injured

The room where the incident took place is a part of a ground-plus-two floor public toilet, which is approximately 10 years old, the RDMC said

Pic/RDMC

The plaster of the ceiling of a living room on the second floor of a public toilet collapsed on Wednesday, causing minor injuries to two individuals, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

According to the RDMC, the incident took place near Pratap Talkies, beside Bramhand Seva Sangh near Pitambari Villa Society, Thane (west).

The incident was reported to the Disaster Management Room at around 9:50 am. The room where the incident took place is a part of a ground-plus-two floor public toilet, which is approximately 10 years old, the RDMC said.

Upon receiving the information, the Disaster Management Cell staff immediately rushed to the location accompanied by a pickup vehicle, Deputy Engineer, and Junior Engineer from the Public Works Department's Ward Committee. At the site, it was confirmed that two individuals who were residing in the affected room had sustained minor injuries, the RDMC said.

The injured individuals have been identified as 13-year-old Gauri Santosh Gaikwad. She sustained a head injury in the incident. Another injured in the incident was identified as Shikha Sunil Kartia, 17. She sustained a minor injury on her right leg, the RDMC said.

It said, as a precautionary measure, a security cordon has been established around the incident site under the supervision of the Disaster Management Room.

The complaint regarding the incident has been promptly forwarded to the relevant department, and necessary instructions have been issued to initiate appropriate action, the RDMC further said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the ceiling plaster collapse and to prevent any such incidents in the future. The safety and well-being of residents remain a top priority, and necessary steps will be taken to ensure the structural integrity of public facilities, it said.

In an another incident on Tuesday, a protection wall of a civic school collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident, a civic official said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place around 1.15 pm at a civic school in Kalwa area of Thane, the chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the TMC Yasin Tadvi told the PTI.

The protection wall of the school building collapsed and the remaining portion of the wall is in a precarious state, he said.