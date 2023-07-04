Thane: Man found dead in lake in Bhiwandi

A body of an unidentified man was found in a lake in Bhiwandi on Tuesday
According to the officials, the body was fished out from Waraladevi lake in Bhiwandi town of Thane district on Tuesday afternoon.
"The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem," the chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the TMC said.
"A case of accidental death has been registered by the police," the official added.
(with inputs from PTI)