Thane: Man found dead in lake in Bhiwandi

Updated on: 04 July,2023 06:59 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

A body of an unidentified man was found in a lake in Bhiwandi on Tuesday

Thane: Man found dead in lake in Bhiwandi

Representative image/iStock

Thane: Man found dead in lake in Bhiwandi
A body of an unidentified man was found in a lake in Bhiwandi on Tuesday.


According to the officials, the body was fished out from Waraladevi lake in Bhiwandi town of Thane district on Tuesday afternoon.


"The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem," the chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the TMC said.


"A case of accidental death has been registered by the police," the official added.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

