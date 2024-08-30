Maharashtra: PIL challenges ‘irrational distribution’ of freebies

BJP alleges a Congress ploy to undermine a massive response to Ladki Bahin as a citizen activist moves HC demanding regulation of populist schemes

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and DCMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during the launch of ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme at Balewadi area, in Pune district, on Aug. 17. File pic/PTI

A public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a social/citizen activist from Nagpur challenging the increasing practice of the ‘irrational distribution’ of freebies/state largesse in the form of populist policies by the government of Maharashtra in the election year has evoked a strong response from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which said the act of a ‘Congress activist-petitioner’ had shown that the Opposition was unable to stand the success of the Ladki Bahin scheme.

What PIL says

Petitioner Anil Wadpalliwar has moved the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court. He has prayed that to ensure transparency in governance and to maintain the electoral sanctity of the Indian democracy, an independent commission/authority be formed, or guidelines be framed for regulating all aspects – social, financial, and Constitutional, of the distribution of state largesse from the state exchequer’s coffers. He added that as a taxpayer, he has been contributing to the state exchequer and therefore has the right to question the announcement of giving state largesse.

The petitioner submitted that he was mindful and wary of the fact that policymaking was the function of the legislative and the courts cannot interfere with the same. “The petitioner categorically states that the present petition does not challenge any one particular policy decision of the respondent (state government), but is challenging the rationale, intent and objective of these populist policy decisions which are already having a detrimental effect on the financial, social, political and democratic condition of the citizens as well as the state exchequer,” it said.

Wadpalliwar has submitted data on expenditure for the populist schemes, and also on the pending grants that are due for approved basic infrastructure projects in sectors such as health, urban development and school education. “A huge sum from the state’s budget is being utilised for these (populist) schemes. Further, these schemes provide direct distribution of goods, services, or monetary benefits to the electorate. Such kind of largesse, particularly in the form of irrational distribution of freebies, subsidies, and populous decisions particularly in an election year, poses significant economic, social, enforcement, and Constitutional concerns for the state,” it added, saying further, “This practice not only undermines the principles of good governance, fiscal responsibility, social welfare, and the democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution, but also exacerbates the state’s fiscal deficit, leading to the neglect of critical infrastructure sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure, etc.”

On Wednesday, the division bench of Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Abhay Mantri had directed the petitioner’s lawyer Shrirang Bhandarkar to amend the PIL in view of any update in a petition against Ladki Bahin in the Supreme Court. The bench also asked the petitioner to focus on the Financial Responsibility and Budget Management Act-2005. The matter is scheduled for the next hearing in two weeks.

Cong’s anti-woman stand

State BJP’s chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye alleged that Wadpalliwar was a Congress activist associated with the former minister Sunil Kedar. “Considering the overwhelming response that the Ladki Bahin scheme is receiving from women, the Opposition is making concerted efforts to undermine the campaign. The Opposition is unable to stand the success of the Ladki Bahin scheme, and hence it has been challenged in the high court by Anil Vadpalliwar, a worker for Congress leader Sunil Kedar,” said Upadhye.

“The Congress is using Wadpalliwar to carry out their agenda. Congress’s anti-woman face has been exposed once again through this petition. Wadpalliwar has petitioned for the closure of the Ladki Bahin scheme. The Congress had previously also challenged the Ladki Bahin scheme in the court, but the plea was denied. Once more, Congress’s hypocrisy has been revealed,” he added.

According to Upadhye, women were responding to the Mahayuti government’s initiative in overwhelming numbers. “The Congress is attempting to sabotage the initiative in every way they can, fearing that women may support the Mahayuti as a result of this move, which could impact the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections.”

The BJP leader said that the Ladki Bahin scheme was aimed at the mothers’ and daughters’ economic freedom, self-reliance, nourishment and empowerment. “The Congress is putting out misinformation about this scheme in spite of the Mahayuti government clarifying that the scheme would not be stopped under any circumstances. For the sole purpose of opposing it, Congress and the Opposition are impeding the initiative that is beneficial to women. But wise people will not fall for these lies,” stated Upadhye.