NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad washes a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Thane in protest against the collapse of the statue of the Maratha emperor in the Malvan region, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

As protests escalated and criticism came from all quarters in social and political spheres, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced late on Wednesday night announced a technical committee to probe the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in the Malvan region. Shinde said the committee would fix responsibility for the incident, which has angered the people of Maharashtra.

The panel will include Indian Navy officials, IIT experts, structural engineers, noted sculptors and state government representatives. Also, a panel comprising experts from the JJ School of Art, well-known sculptors, IIT experts and structural engineers will work on installing a new statue at the same site, a release issued after midnight read. The terms of reference and the names of the members of the panels were not known by press time.

NavySpeak

The Indian Navy endorsed the CM’s announcement on Thursday and took responsibility for conceptualising and steering the project, which collapsed within eight months. It said it was committed to assisting in all measures to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest. “The statue was unveiled on December 4, 2023, as part of the Navy Day celebrations conducted, for the first time, in Sindhudurg, aimed at honouring the legacy of the Maratha Navy and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj towards maritime defence and security, and its historical linkage with the modern Indian Navy. The project was conceptualised and steered by the Indian Navy, in coordination with the state government which also provided funding for it,” read an Indian Navy statement.

Objections

Two independent probes are being carried out. The Indian Navy is investigating the matter while the Maharashtra Police are also working on the case. The police have filed an FIR against the sculptor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil. Apte was incommunicado. Patil has feigned innocence, saying that his job was to consult for the foundation work, not for the statue making and installation.



Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. PIC/SAYYED SAMEER ABEDI

The Public Works Department of the Maharashtra government said it had informed the Navy a week ahead of the collapse about the dilapidated condition of the statue, and asked that it be repaired immediately. The letter said that Apte had carried out repairs in June this year, but the nuts and bolts he used had rusted due to weather conditions in the coastal region. The damage had altered the statue’s appearance and created unrest among locals and tourists, it said further.

Initially, Shinde had attributed the fall to the speedy sea winds (45 km/hr). His claim was challenged by many, including experts, who pointed out the flaws in forging/casting, structuring and designing the project, which was completed in a great hurry. The art world has unanimously stated that it takes several years to make such large metal statues. But this one, which is 35 feet in height, was completed in four to five months by an artist who didn’t have experience working on such big projects.

A former MP and descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Raje, had raised objections to the statue’s design and look the same month it was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi. Some historians had also demanded that the ‘incorrect’ statue be replaced.

Sculptor’s admission

By his own admission in a media interview, Apte, who made the statue and installed it, had said that he had made three models within a week for design approval in June 2023, and once approved, he completed the casting work and then began joining the pieces from October 27, 2023. He said it would normally take three years to create a 35-foot statue, but he managed to do so in record time. “I felt that the opportunity was big. I would earn a name if everything went right. But a slight mistake would destroy everything. But then, I said, whatever happened, I would not let the opportunity go,” said the Kalyan resident in an interview with a Marathi newspaper Sanatan Prabhat.

No art dept approval

According to Rajiv Mishra, the state’s Art Directorate chief, his department had permitted a six-foot clay model, not any other statue. He told the media that his department was not informed about the statue’s extended height of 35 feet. As per the state rules, those wishing to install statues of revered personalities must seek approval for the design, look and overall appearance of the project. The directorate appoints a panel to oversee such jobs.

Political potboiler

The sensitive matter has turned out to be a political potboiler ahead of the Assembly elections. The statue collapsed on August 26. On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers clashed at the site, Rajkot fort. The clash has widened the scope of Opposition protests and made the ruling parties respond, calling it opposition politics. Some ruling NDA leaders have expressed regrets and tendered apologies. However, the issue has been taken to the streets by Maha Vikas Aghadi, which has announced a state-wide protest from September 1. The agitation is expected to fan the sentiment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj lovers.

Ajit's party’s penance

Even as Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tendered a public apology to the 13 core Maharashtra residents, his party workers took to the streets as an act of ‘penance’ for the incident. They demanded action and punishment for the people responsible. Pawar had apologised to the people at a party rally in Ahmedpur in Latur. BJP leader Ashish Shelar had also done the same on behalf of the Mahayuti government. When asked, Chief Minister Shinde said he would kneel a thousand times before Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to seek his pardon for the unfortunate incident.

Unanswered questions

>> What was the process for selecting the sculptor and other consultants?

>> Why was an inexperienced sculptor picked instead of experts for a project of such a massive scale?

>> Why was the state’s Art Directorate not consulted over the extended scale of the project, which had a very short deadline?

>> If the directorate was not consulted, who else was taken on board to approve the design and the quality of work that was to stand for decades in coastal weather conditions?

>> What were the materials/metal used?

>> How practical was the sculptor’s theory regarding casting, installation and stability in bad weather?