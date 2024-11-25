On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists infiltrated India via the sea route and launched a series of attacks, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring many others

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and well as several celebrities are also scheduled to attend the rally to pay tribute to the martyrs.

The Maharashtra Police Boys Sanghatana, an organisation dedicated to supporting the police department and their families, has organised a 'Mashal Rally' at the Gateway of India on Tuesday at 8 am to pay their tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the 26/11 terror attacks, which took place 16 years ago. The rally, which is being spearheaded by the association's founder Rahul Dubale, is expected to witness participation from people across Maharashtra.

Speaking to mid-day.com, Dubale said, "We will give roses to all the police personnel and request the citizens also to do the same in their respective areas, thanking them for their service. This day is dedicated to the 26/11 heroes who lost their lives to protect our country."

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists infiltrated India via the sea route and launched a series of attacks, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring many others. The attacks also caused extensive property damage, running into crores.

Among those who laid their lives on duty were then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar.

The terror strike, which ended three days later on November 29, 2008. Several iconic locations, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Oberoi Trident, Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, and Nariman House Jewish Community Centre were attacked by the terrorists.

While nine of the attackers were killed by security forces, Ajmal Kasab was the only one captured alive. He was sentenced to death and was hanged on November 21, 2012.

(With PTI inputs)