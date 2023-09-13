Police continued to maintain strict vigil in Pusesawali village in Maharashtra's Satara district where communal violence claimed one life, while the Internet services which have been suspended are likely to be restored by Wednesday evening

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Police vigil continues in violence-hit village in Satara; internet still shut x 00:00

Police continued to maintain strict vigil in Pusesawali village in Maharashtra's Satara district where communal violence claimed one life, while the Internet services which have been suspended are likely to be restored by Wednesday evening, officials said.

Two groups clashed in Pusesawali village on Sunday night over an "objectionable" post on social media. Rioters also set on fire some houses and vehicles, police earlier said. One person was killed and 10 others injured in the violence, PTI reported quoting officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the district administration, the situation in the village is under control and police security continues to be deployed there. After the violence, Internet services were suspended in the western Maharashtra district.

Asked when the Internet service will resume, district collector Jitendra Dudi said it is likely to be restored by Wednesday evening. So far, 19 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, a police official said.

Also read: Communal clashes break out in Satara over social media post, 1 killed, 8 injured

On Tuesday, one person was killed and 10 others injured after they tried to disrupt the police interrogation of a person held for putting an objectionable post in Satara district of Maharashtra.

Objectionable Instagram posts by some youth from a particular community led to communal tensions in the Pusesawali village in Khatao tehsil, some 150 kilometres from Pune.

A 30-year-old Noorulhasan Liaquat Shikalgar was killed and 10 others sustained injuries as “objectionable” posts on social media triggered communal clashes in Pusesawali late on Sunday.

As the youth was being questioned by police on Sunday night around 9.30 p.m., members of another community tried to disrupt it. In the process, they burnt some vehicles, and vandalised a few residential and commercial properties. “One person has been seriously injured and multiple houses have been set on fire,” said a senior officer from Satara district police.

Twenty three suspects have been taken into custody and booked under sections of attempt to murder, rioting, promoting enmity between two communities and destruction of public property under the various sections of Indian Penal Code. (With inputs from PTI, agencies)