Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasised the importance of police welfare, technological advancements, and maintaining law and order at the ‘Tarang-2025’ event in Pune.

The Maharashtra government has significantly enhanced infrastructural support for the police force, including new offices, vehicles, CCTV installations, and advanced technology, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Acknowledging the commendable performance of the state’s police in recent years, Fadnavis expressed confidence that the force would continue its efforts to provide relief and security to the common citizens.

He was speaking at the ‘Tarang-2025’ event organised by the Pune City Police Commissionerate at the Police Headquarters in Shivajinagar. The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal, Members of Parliament Sunetra Pawar and Sunil Tatkare, MLAs Amit Gorakhe, Yogesh Tilekar, Vijay Shivtare, Sunil Kamble, Siddharth Shirole, Sunil Shelke, Hemant Rasane, Maharashtra State Women's Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner Ranjankumar Sharma, District Collector Jitendra Dudi, and entrepreneur Punit Balan, among other dignitaries.

Highlighting Pune’s status as an industrial and technological hub, Fadnavis stressed the importance of maintaining law and order while ensuring strict adherence to traffic regulations. "Pune attracts international visitors, and the city police must provide quality service to ensure justice and security for all citizens," he stated. He commended the police for their swift response to critical incidents, leading to the prompt apprehension and prosecution of criminals. The Chief Minister underscored the need for reducing response times further in cities like Pune and ensuring a strong police presence that reassures the public.

Fadnavis also highlighted Maharashtra’s leadership in leveraging technology in policing. The state has developed one of the country’s best cyber platforms, and the central government has assigned the helpline number 1945 to Maharashtra, ensuring complaints are addressed within 24 hours. The state government has prioritised the welfare of police personnel through initiatives focusing on healthcare and housing under the police welfare programme.

Addressing the sacrifices of police personnel during festive periods, Fadnavis praised the ‘Tarang’ initiative by the Pune City Police Commissionerate, which allows officers to celebrate with their families. “Police officers work tirelessly to ensure citizens enjoy a peaceful life, free from crime. It is crucial to recognise their efforts and motivate them to continue this good work,” he remarked.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reiterated the government’s commitment to law and order, communal harmony, and traffic management. He emphasised the need for public cooperation, urging citizens to fulfil their responsibilities in maintaining civic order. "The state government will continue to provide essential infrastructure to the police force," he assured.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar acknowledged the force’s efforts over the past year, including the successful management of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and crime prevention measures. He assured that the police would further intensify efforts to enhance public safety.

During the event, CM Fadnavis flagged off two-wheeler and four-wheeler police vehicles under the ‘Cop-24’ initiative. The ceremony also included the felicitation of distinguished police personnel and their families. Prior to the event, a documentary showcasing the Pune City Police Commissionerate’s achievements was screened.