Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

Amid political turmoil in Maharashtra, a screenshot of Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray's Twitter bio went viral. The screenshot showed that Thackeray removed 'Maharashtra Environment Minister' title from his Twitter bio.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi clarified about the screenshot and said that it was never a part of Aaditya's Twitter bio.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Chaturvedi said: "He did not have his minister status ever on his Twitter bio. Fact check."

He did not have his minister status ever on his Twitter bio. Fact check. https://t.co/ovAJsV0m0j — Priyanka Chaturvedið®ð³ (@priyankac19) June 22, 2022

This comes after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who was camping in Assam's Guwahati, decided to rebel against his own party.

Eknath Shinde, the leader of rebellion in ruling Shiv Sena, on Wednesday claimed he has 40 MLAs with him.

Yesterday, Shinde removed Shiv Sena from his Twitter bio following his 'Hindutva' tweet. In the tweet, Shinde said he was a ‘Shiv Sainik’ and would not betray the ideals he had learnt from party founder Balasaheb Thackeray for the “sake of power”.

Also Read: Maharashtra political crisis LIVE Updates: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs arrive in Assam

On late Monday night, Shinde had left Mumbai with several Sena MLAs and stayed at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city.

However, after holding talks with BJP leaders, he decided to shift to Guwahati.

Shinde along with other Shiv Sena legislatures were staying in a hotel in Gujarat's Surat following the cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls and took flight earlier today to reach Guwahati.

This comes after suspected cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged five seats, in a major blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena won two each while Congress was able to clinch one seat out of the total 10 seats in Legislative Council that went to the polls on Monday.

After the MLC elections, Shinde along with some other Shiv Sena MLAs who were staying at Le Meridien hotel in Surat. A Shiv Sena delegation comprising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's close aides Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak also met Shinde and other party legislators in Surat.

Amid political crisis in Maharashtra that has put up a question mark on the survival of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday has called a State Cabinet meeting at 1 pm.