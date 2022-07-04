Maharashtra political crisis: Bharat Gogawale gives petition to suspend 16 MLAs of Uddhav Thackeray faction

The Speaker's office has confirmed that the notice will be issued to 16 MLAs of Shiv Sena

Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/PTI

Bharat Gogawale, the chief whip of the Shiv Sena - Eknath Shinde faction has given a petition to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker for the suspension of 16 party MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray faction for violation of whip.

The notice will be issued to 16 MLAs of Shiv Sena, the Speaker's office confirmed.

The petition was given after the newly-appointed Speaker appointed Gogawale as the chief whip the Shiv Sena Legislative party leader, removing Sunil Prabhu, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

Ahead of the Eknath Shinde-led government's floor test, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has reinstated Shinde as Shiv Sena legislature party leader, removing Ajay Chaudhary.

Also read: Maharashtra News LIVE Updates: Eknath Shinde-led govt to face floor test today



This comes after Sunday's big win where BJP's Rahul Narvekar was elected as Speaker.

The special two-day session of the State Legislative Assembly comes after a high-voltage political drama in the state where a new government led by rebel Shiv Sena MLA Shinde came to power toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his faction of Shiv Sena MLAs, held a meeting with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP MLAs, and other party leaders at a hotel in Mumbai to chalk out a strategy for the floor test.

(With inputs from ANI)