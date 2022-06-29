Maharashtra political crisis: Mumbai Police plans heavy security bandobast for floor test on Thursday

Mumbai Police have already maintained its section 144 of the CrPC issued earlier in June, banning the assembly of five or more persons. The police have also planned to not allow any political party workers to gather near the Vidhan Bhavan and surrounding areas in south Mumbai

Representation Pic

With the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Mumbai Police have beefed up security in the city and around Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai ahead of the floor test slated for Thursday. The police have also increased security along the route that is likely to be taken by the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena, an official said. The group of MLAs led by Eknath Shinde left Guwahati hotel on Wednesday.

Mumbai Police have already maintained section 144 of the CrPC issued earlier in June, banning the assembly of five or more persons. The police have also planned to not allow any political party workers to gather near the Vidhan Bhavan and surrounding areas in south Mumbai.

Mumbai police spokesperson, DCP Sanjay Latkar said, "For bandobast approximately 20 DCP and above level officers, 45 ACPs, 225 Police Inspectors, 725 Assistant Police Inspector and Police Sub-Inspectors, 1250 Ladies Police Constables, 2500 Police Constable. The police have also planned to station 10 companies of SRPF and 750 Additional Forces."

He added, "We are still working on the further arrangements hence the numbers will increase."

"The Mumbai police have also planned for adequate police bandobast along the route which will be used by the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. Mumbai Traffic Police and the police officials will be on high alert throughout the route," a police official said.

He said, "Traffic police and the police officials on the ground will ensure that vehicles carrying MLAs would reach the Vidhan Bhavan safely without any hurdles. Police may also plan for a green corridor for the smooth movement of their vehicle, once the official communication is received," the official said.

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday night also issued a 'road to remain closed' order stating, "In order to maintain law and order and to avoid inconvenience to the members of the public in view of the special session of Maharashtra Assembly on June 30 till its conclusion."

Roads that are to remain closed for traffic movement-