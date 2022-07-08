Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena battle spills over to local polls

Shinde camp pockets majority of outgoing corporators in Thane; Oppn worried polls could be further delayed

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s group of Shiv Sena got a shot in the arm in Thane, with over 60 former corporators joining the fold on Thursday. The Shinde camp has set out to get former/sitting public representatives in other cities and towns as well, even as the Uddhav Thackeray faction has expanded its outreach programme to contain the attrition, with strongholds like Mumbai being paramount on its agenda.



In Shinde’s fiefdom Thane, the exodus happened on the expected lines. The group claimed it got 66 of the 67 former Sena corporators from Thane. Meanwhile, with the new government in place, there is apprehension about a further delay in local body polls.