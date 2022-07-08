Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: City to witness heavy rains today, IMD issues red alert
Entry to beaches will be restricted on heavy rainfall warning days after 10 am'
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena battle spills over to local polls
Two killed, 38 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe reportedly shot during campaign speech
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra political crisis Shiv Sena battle spills over to local polls

Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena battle spills over to local polls

Premium

Updated on: 08 July,2022 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

Shinde camp pockets majority of outgoing corporators in Thane; Oppn worried polls could be further delayed

Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena battle spills over to local polls

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s group of Shiv Sena got a shot in the arm in Thane, with over 60 former corporators joining the fold on Thursday. The Shinde camp has set out to get former/sitting public representatives in other cities and towns as well, even as the Uddhav Thackeray faction has expanded its outreach programme to contain the attrition, with strongholds like Mumbai being paramount on its agenda.
 
In Shinde’s fiefdom Thane, the exodus happened on the expected lines. The group claimed it got 66 of the 67 former Sena corporators from Thane. Meanwhile, with the new government in place, there is apprehension about a further delay in local body polls.

shiv sena Eknath Shinde uddhav thackeray devendra fadnavis thane mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK